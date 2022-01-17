Fake: Government is not offering free laptops to all

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 17: A message is in circulation claiming that the Education Ministry of India is providing free laptops to all people to support virtual learning.

    The Ministry of Education has a distribution schedule for laptops to be given out to families to help support virtual learning in the country, the message titled Get Government Free Laptop says.

    The message also provides a link to click in order to avail the facility. The government has warned against this message and said that this is fake. No such scheme has been offered by the Ministry of Education.

    Please be careful while clicking on such links. You could end up losing your money and also have your information compromised.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Govt is offering free laptops to all

    Conclusion

    This message is fake, no such scheme has been launched

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:53 [IST]
    X