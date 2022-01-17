Fact check: Was there anti-Modi sloganeering during his Varanasi visit?

Fake: Government is not offering free laptops to all

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: A message is in circulation claiming that the Education Ministry of India is providing free laptops to all people to support virtual learning.

The Ministry of Education has a distribution schedule for laptops to be given out to families to help support virtual learning in the country, the message titled Get Government Free Laptop says.

The message also provides a link to click in order to avail the facility. The government has warned against this message and said that this is fake. No such scheme has been offered by the Ministry of Education.

Please be careful while clicking on such links. You could end up losing your money and also have your information compromised.

Fact Check Claim Govt is offering free laptops to all Conclusion This message is fake, no such scheme has been launched Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:53 [IST]