Fake: Election Commission of India has not declared the dates for the Assam polls

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: A claim has gone viral on the social media that the dates of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 have been declared.

Further the social media post also says that the dates of the elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry have also been declared.

However, this claim is fake. The Election Commission has made no such announcement and as per reports the Election Commission is likely to make the announcement regarding the polls dates only in the last week of February.

On Wednesday, the Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora led election panel met with political parties in Tamil Nadu, which were united in their demand for a single phase poll. The ECI said that it was considering the suggestion to hold state polls in April due to heat and the examinations and also the Tamil Nadu New Year. Arora said that the polls will be held before May 24 when the term of the current assembly expires.

On the request by the parties that votes should be counted a couple of days after the polling, he said that they had explained that this could not be done, when polls are being conducted in five other states, which could be conducted in several phases. The results of one state will affect the voting pattern in another, Arora said.

Fact Check Claim Dates of Assam elections have been declared Conclusion The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates Rating False