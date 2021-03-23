YouTube
    Fake: DG NTA has not released the NEET 2021 exam pattern

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: There are several posts that have gone viral claiming that the Director General National Testing Agency has released the exam pattern of the NEET 2021.

    Fake: DG NTA has not released the NEET 2021 exam pattern

    The post has gone viral with an image and the same has been attributed to the DG NTA. The post has been shared several times on the social media. However the exam pattern that is in circulation is fake and has not been released by the NTA.

    The NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses and will be conducted on August 1. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi, English through pen and paper mode.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    DG NTA releases NEET 2021 exam pattern

    Conclusion

    DG NTA has not released the NEET 2021 exam pattern

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 11:19 [IST]
