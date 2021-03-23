Fake: All social media accounts do not have to be verified with govt ID within 3 months

Fake: DG NTA has not released the NEET 2021 exam pattern

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: There are several posts that have gone viral claiming that the Director General National Testing Agency has released the exam pattern of the NEET 2021.

The post has gone viral with an image and the same has been attributed to the DG NTA. The post has been shared several times on the social media. However the exam pattern that is in circulation is fake and has not been released by the NTA.

Fake: Indian Railways has not cancelled trains from March 31

The NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses and will be conducted on August 1. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi, English through pen and paper mode.

Fact Check Claim DG NTA releases NEET 2021 exam pattern Conclusion DG NTA has not released the NEET 2021 exam pattern Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in