Fake: Colleges in Odisha won’t open on Feb 5

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: A letter is in circulation claiming that colleges will reopen in Odisha on February 5.

The letter has been attributed to the Odisha Higher Education Department.

The education department of Odisha has however said that the letter it fake and students must wait for an official announcement and not fall prey to such information.

"A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb'2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government," DHE Odisha said in a tweet.

Colleges and Universities in Odisha were shut on January 10 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The order will be in effect until February 10. However nursing institutes and medical colleges are allowed to remain open, the government had said.

Fact Check Claim Odisha colleges to open on Feb 5 Conclusion The claim is fake and colleges will open on Feb 10 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 15:40 [IST]