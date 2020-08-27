Fake: CLAT 2020 has not been postponed again

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: A notice stating the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed has gone viral on the social media.

It says that the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on August 25 2020 and unanimously decided to postpone CLAT 2020 from its scheduled date of scheduled date of September 7 2020, until further notice.

Students are advised to debunk this notice as it is fake and aimed at causing panic. The Consortium of National Law Universities while reacting to this fake note advised students not to believe such notices. The Consortium has released on its official website that the exam will be conducted on September 7 as per the scheduled released. The admit card for the same would be released soon, the Consortium also said.

The exam it may be recalled was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The centralised exam is held for admissions to the bachelors and masters courses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

The Delhi High Court had asked the Centre and the consortium of NLU to reply to a law graduate's plea challenging the requirement of physically appearing for the exam amidst the pandemic.

The CLAT 2020 had been postponed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April and then it was pushed to May 24 and then to August. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Fact Check Claim CLAT 2020 has been postponed until further notice Conclusion CLAT 2020 has not been postponed, will be held on September 7 Rating False