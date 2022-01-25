YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: CBSE is not releasing the Class 12 result at 2 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: A circular has been issued claiming that the CBSE Class 12the Board Exams will be announced on January 25 (today).

    It says that the CBSE in its communication to the HRD ministry has decided to release the results for Class 12 exams today by 2 pm. The circular is signed by Anurag Tripathi, secretary CBSE.

    Fake: CBSE is not releasing the Class 12 result at 2 pm

    This is circular is fake and the CBSE has made no such announced. Earlier some outlets had claimed that the CBSE Term 1 results will be released on January 24. However this information was not correct and the board did not released the result on Monday.

    The Board's controller of examinations, Sanyam Bharadwaj told Careers360 that the result would not be declared today. Some media outlets had reported that the CBSE Term 1 result 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will be released today, January 24.

    The board exams were conducted in November-December 2021. Students can expect the results soon.

    The announcement regarding the date of there result is likely to be made on the social media like was the case last year.

    The sample question papers, syllabus and question bank for term 2 exams have been released. The date sheet will however be released soon. The CBSE Term 1 result for Classes 10 and 12 once released will be available on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    CBSE Class 12 results releasing today

    Conclusion

    The circular is fake and no date has been fixed

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster cbse

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X