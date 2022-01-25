Fake: CBSE is not releasing the Class 12 result at 2 pm

New Delhi, Jan 25: A circular has been issued claiming that the CBSE Class 12the Board Exams will be announced on January 25 (today).

It says that the CBSE in its communication to the HRD ministry has decided to release the results for Class 12 exams today by 2 pm. The circular is signed by Anurag Tripathi, secretary CBSE.

This is circular is fake and the CBSE has made no such announced. Earlier some outlets had claimed that the CBSE Term 1 results will be released on January 24. However this information was not correct and the board did not released the result on Monday.

The Board's controller of examinations, Sanyam Bharadwaj told Careers360 that the result would not be declared today. Some media outlets had reported that the CBSE Term 1 result 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will be released today, January 24.

The board exams were conducted in November-December 2021. Students can expect the results soon.

A circular allegedly issued by CBSE claims that the class 12th Board exam results will be announced on 25/01/2022#PIBFactcheck



▶️ This circular is fake



▶️ @cbseindia29 has issued no such circularhttps://t.co/Eb4JE4UFjf pic.twitter.com/x1ULR1zbHM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 25, 2022

The announcement regarding the date of there result is likely to be made on the social media like was the case last year.

The sample question papers, syllabus and question bank for term 2 exams have been released. The date sheet will however be released soon. The CBSE Term 1 result for Classes 10 and 12 once released will be available on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

Fact Check Claim CBSE Class 12 results releasing today Conclusion The circular is fake and no date has been fixed Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

