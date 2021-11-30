Fake: Amit Shah did not read from the wrong of the Preamble on Constitution Day

Fact check: Old video from Kerala against CAA passed off rally against Tripura violence

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: A picture of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has gone viral with the claim that he was reading the reverse side of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Users posted the image of the Home Minister and asked if he was reading the right side. "Mr. @AmitShah at least pretend to read the correct side of the printed preamble & not the blank reverse side," Saket Gokhale, the spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress said.

This image was taken on Constitution Day on November 26. On that day in Parliament, members read the preamble after the President of India. The entire event is recorded on Sansad TV.

The members, including Shah. can be seen standing up and repeating the Preamble after the President.

However the leaflet on which the Preamble has been printed has two sides to it. One has the text in English and the other in Hindi. Shah along with many other members were reading the Preamble from thFake: Amit Shah did not read from the wrong of the Preamble on Constitution Daye leaflet in Hindi.

In an image on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website, there are images of the PM like Shah reading from the Hindi side. In the image the English side is visible.

Fact Check Claim Amit Shah reading from the wrong side of the Preamble Conclusion Shah is reading from the Hindi side and English side is visible Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in