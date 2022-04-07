Fact-check: Yes, Cyber Swachhta Kendra was launched by Govt to keep hackers away
New Delhi, Apr 07: Computers, mobile phones, online banking facilities, and more have made our life easier and fastened processes. However, cyber crimes or frauds can do severe damage to a person in form of a security breach, especially financially. Although, awareness campaigns and educating people on cyber crimes, its impact, ways to prevent it, and more can help in lowering the consequences.
Recently you must have noticed a Cyber Swachhta Kendra SMS being sent out to your devices. So, what is it? Cyber Swachhta Kendra is basically a Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre.
To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps for spreading awareness about cyber crimes; issuance of alerts/advisories; capacity building/training of law enforcement personnel/prosecutors/judicial officers; improving cyber forensic facilities; etc.
What is Cyber Swachhta Kendra?
The 'Cyber Swachhta Kendra' (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) is a part of the Government of India's Digital India initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a secure cyber space by detecting botnet infections in India and to notify, enable cleaning and securing systems of end users so as to prevent further infections.
The Cyber Swachhta Kendra is set up in accordance with the objectives of the "National Cyber Security Policy", which envisages creating a secure cyber eco system in the country. This centre operates in close coordination and collaboration with Internet Service Providers and Product/Antivirus companies.
This website provides information and tools to users to secure their systems/devices.
Yes! Cyber Swachhta Kendra was launched by the Government of India for the analysis of malware & botnets that affect networks and systems.— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 7, 2022
It is a part of the @GoI_MeitY Digital India initiative aimed at creating a secure cyberspace by detecting botnet infections#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/GvHr3wd8Jl
Who runs Cyber Swachhta Kendra?
This centre is being operated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under provisions of Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
National Cyber Security Awareness Month, October 2021— CERT-In (@IndianCERT) October 31, 2021
(Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart)https://t.co/7vrHjG5HgQhttps://t.co/yGKc7wSTGx
Day 31 Cyber Security Tips
“Genuine software gives genuine protection”#CYBERSECURITYAWARENESS #Digitalindia#NCSAM2021 pic.twitter.com/MSkqqSUzNh
How can I report incidents to "Cyber Swachhta Kendra"?
Incidents can be reported to CERTIn Incident Response Help Desk at Email id incident
How to use it?
In order to remove the malware from your computer or Android devices, you need to scan them with the tools recommend by the website. It is pertinent to mention that cyber Swachhta Kendra provides the services free of cost.
Fact Check
Claim
Is there anything called Cyber Swachhta Kendra?
Conclusion
Yes, Cyber Swachhta Kendra is a part of the Government of India's Digital India initiative.