    New Delhi, Apr 07: Computers, mobile phones, online banking facilities, and more have made our life easier and fastened processes. However, cyber crimes or frauds can do severe damage to a person in form of a security breach, especially financially. Although, awareness campaigns and educating people on cyber crimes, its impact, ways to prevent it, and more can help in lowering the consequences.

    Fact-check: Yes, Cyber Swachhta Kendra was launched by Govt to keep hackers away

    Recently you must have noticed a Cyber Swachhta Kendra SMS being sent out to your devices. So, what is it? Cyber Swachhta Kendra is basically a Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre.

    To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps for spreading awareness about cyber crimes; issuance of alerts/advisories; capacity building/training of law enforcement personnel/prosecutors/judicial officers; improving cyber forensic facilities; etc.


    What is Cyber Swachhta Kendra?

    The 'Cyber Swachhta Kendra' (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) is a part of the Government of India's Digital India initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a secure cyber space by detecting botnet infections in India and to notify, enable cleaning and securing systems of end users so as to prevent further infections.

    The Cyber Swachhta Kendra is set up in accordance with the objectives of the "National Cyber Security Policy", which envisages creating a secure cyber eco system in the country. This centre operates in close coordination and collaboration with Internet Service Providers and Product/Antivirus companies.

    This website provides information and tools to users to secure their systems/devices.

    Who runs Cyber Swachhta Kendra?

    This centre is being operated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under provisions of Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

    How can I report incidents to "Cyber Swachhta Kendra"?

    Incidents can be reported to CERT­In Incident Response Help Desk at Email id incident

    How to use it?

    In order to remove the malware from your computer or Android devices, you need to scan them with the tools recommend by the website. It is pertinent to mention that cyber Swachhta Kendra provides the services free of cost.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Is there anything called Cyber Swachhta Kendra?

    Conclusion

    Yes, Cyber Swachhta Kendra is a part of the Government of India's Digital India initiative.

    Rating

    True
    Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 17:08 [IST]
    X