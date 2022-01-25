Fact check: Who made this awesome U-turn on a very narrow cliff

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: A video has gone viral in which a driver is seen executing a perfect U-turn on a narrow road on the mountain.

At various points during the video, the driver looks like he would drive off the cliff. However he makes a perfect U-turn and drives off unscathed. The video has been shared thousands of times on the social media and has also received over 1.8 million views. It also crossed a million views on Instagram.

The social media could not stop praising the driver's skills and many even applauding him for his courage while reversing near the cliff.

On checking we found that this was a video shared in December by a YouTube channel named DrivingSkill. The driver is not an amateur but an expert demonstrating how to make a U-turn on a very narrow road. Upon taking a closer look, the driver was never at the edge of the cliff. There was another road beneath him and this was carefully concealed by the camera angle.

