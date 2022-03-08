Fact Check: White-blue-red illumination of Qutub Minar has no Russia connect
New Delhi, Mar 08: The Chinese state media Global Times shared misleading news about India lighting up Qutub Minar in Russian flag colour amid the ongoing Ukraine Russia war.
Global Times claimed that India lit up Qutub Minar in Russian flag colours as a sign of support.
Taking to its Twitter handle, Global Times wrote, "India lit up the Qutb Minar, one of the landmark buildings in New Delhi, with the colours of the Russian flag."
Following this, the media group suffered major backlash as Indians flooded the post to mark it fake.
The Qutub Minar monument was in fact lit up to mark 2022 Jan Aushadi Diwas.
The official Twitter handle of PMBJP had shared multiple images of the monument in various colours including that was shared by the Chinese media.
.@globaltimesnews has claimed in a tweet that Qutub Minar was lit up with the colours of the Russian flag.#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 7, 2022
▶️This claim is #Misleading.
▶️Qutub Minar was illuminated as a part of the #JanaushadhiDiwas2022 celebrations.https://t.co/d3twQg8S6N pic.twitter.com/pai4S3D9hM
Sharing the images on March 5, it had written, "Historical Monument of our Country, Qutub Minar illuminates on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2022. This great moment captured in the camera will leave mark in the history."
The PIB that fact-checks information shared also countered the Global Times' post and dismissed claims.
PIB wrote, "Global Times has claimed in a tweet that Qutub Minar was lit up with the colours of the Russian flag. This claim is misleading. Qutub Minar was illuminated as a part of the #JanaushadhiDiwas2022 celebrations."
Following this, the post was taken down by the Chinese media.
Fact Check
Claim
Images shared with claim India lit up the Qutb Minar with the colours of the Russian flag
Conclusion
Qutub Minar was illuminated as a part of the #JanaushadhiDiwas2022 celebrations