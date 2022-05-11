Fact Check: Were people massacred in Syria for not observing fast during Ramzan

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 11: A video of a mass grace is being shared on the social media with the claim that people in Syria were shot down during Ramzan as they had not observed fast.

    Image blurred due to graphic content

    "This is in Islamic Nation Syria..where those who have been shot dead are the Kafirs who didn't observe the fast during the Ramzan festival. A mass grave has been dugged (sic) and all those who didn't fast were blindfolded and shot dead and burrows in the mass grave," the viral claim says.

    This is claim is false and we came across a report published by The Guardian. The report carried the viral video and also posted a few screenshots while stating that the footage is from April 15 2013. The article is titled Massacre in Tadamon: How two academicians hunted down a Syrian war criminal.

    The report also said that 41 civilians were killed and dumped in the mass grave at Tadamon which was witnessing fighting between the forces loyal to Syrian leader, Bashar-al-Assad and the rebels.

    The US Department of State also took note of the video:

    This makes it clear that this is an old incident and did not occur during the month of Ramazan this year.

    Further the killings are also not related to not fasting during Ramazan.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    People in Syria massacred for not observing fast during the month of Ramazan

    Conclusion

    The incident took place in 2013 and was a result of the fighting between Bashar’s forces and the rebels.

    Rating

    False
