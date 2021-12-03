YouTube
    Fact check: Was there really 'An Omicron Variant' movie from 1964?

    Bengaluru, Dec 03: Amid the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which health professionals fear could be more transmissible and carry a higher risk of reinfection, an Italian movie named Omicron, released back in 1963 was circulating widely on social media.

    The latest variant was named after the Greek letter Omnicron, which also happens to be the name of an Italian sci-fi movie.

    Fact check: Was there really An Omicron Variant movie from 1964?

    According to IMDb, the film was released in 1963 and is about an alien that takes over the body of an Earthman in order to learn about the planet so his race can take it over. Directed by Ugo Gregoretti, the film stars Renato Salvatori, Rosemary Dexter and Franco Luzzi.

    Director Ram Gopal Varma shared the poster with the caption, "Believe it or faint ..This film came In 1963 ..Check the tagline". The archived version can be seen here.

    Actor Gautam Rode too shared it. "What are the odds... this movie released in 1963! #OmicronVariant," he wrote.

    Netizens are freaking out over it.

    However,

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A 1963 science fiction movie titled ‘Omicron’

    Conclusion

    The poster was the creation of a graphic artist named Becky Cheatle on Twitter is based on a 1974 movie called ‘Phase IV.'

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 0:26 [IST]
