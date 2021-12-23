YouTube
    Fact check: Was there anti-Modi sloganeering during his Varanasi visit?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 23: The visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi made headlines after inaugurated the renovated Kashi-Vishwanath corridor. In this backdrop images were shared claiming that there were massive protests against the Prime Minister during his visit.

    A video has been circulation claiming that people raised anti-Modi slogans as he walked down the street with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. In the video, the police are seen trying to control the mob. The video was shared with a caption in Hindi which translates to, 'the sold out media will never show you this.'

    It may be recalled that following the inauguration, the PM and Yogi Adityanath went out for a surprise night inspection on December 13.

    If one looks at the video and clips from December 13, similar surroundings can be seen. However the biggest difference is that in the widely circulated clip is that the people can be heard chanting anti-Modi slogans. When one looks at the clips shared by various news agencies, it becomes clear that there was no anti-Modi sloganeering that day.

    Hence it becomes clear that the audio has been super-imposed. One could conclude that the video is doctored. News agency ANI and several Facebook users too have posted the video of December 13, but in none of those videos can anti-Modi sloganeering be heard. In fact there were pro-Modi slogans that were raised during his visit to Varanasi.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    People chanted anti-Modi slogans during his surprise night inspection in Varanasi.

    Conclusion

    The audio of anti-Modi slogans has been super-imposed into the video and the same is completely doctored. In the original video, people raised pro-Modi slogans

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
    X