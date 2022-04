Fact Check: Viral video showing the moon rising in the North Pole is not real

Fact Check: Did PMO sent don't-come message to Telangana CM? Here's the truth

New Delhi, Apr 30: You might have seen an incredible video that claims to show the moon rising over the North Pole. The video, which has been viewed millions of times already, is fake.

"The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breath-taking view," wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breathtaking view. pic.twitter.com/kJjkEzAeaq — Ollie and Dave. (@BeachDog15) April 26, 2022

Since shared on Twitter, people have reacted to the clip, not verifying whether the video is true by sharing them with misleading claims. The social media is now filled with sarcastic or funny reactions in the comments section of the post.

"Might be the most amazing thing I've ever seen" and "WOW!!!! My gob is totally smacked!", wrote a twitter user.

When verified, it was found that the video is creation of an artist named Alexey Patrev on TikTok and later on YouTube. He often posts similar animations to his social media accounts.

Notably, the satellite videos and images of the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service also show there is no land in the North Pole.

"The North Pole is found in the Arctic Ocean, on constantly shifting pieces of sea ice," says The National Geographic.

Fact Check Claim Moon rising in the North Pole Conclusion The video is not real, it is computer generated. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:58 [IST]