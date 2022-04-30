YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Viral video showing the moon rising in the North Pole is not real

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: You might have seen an incredible video that claims to show the moon rising over the North Pole. The video, which has been viewed millions of times already, is fake.

    Fact Check: Viral video showing the moon rising in the North Pole is not real
    Image Courtesy: @BeachDog15

    "The moon is in the North Pole, where the day lasts 24 hours and the moon appears in only 30 seconds completely and blocks the sun for only 5 seconds and then disappears, a breath-taking view," wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

    Since shared on Twitter, people have reacted to the clip, not verifying whether the video is true by sharing them with misleading claims. The social media is now filled with sarcastic or funny reactions in the comments section of the post.

    "Might be the most amazing thing I've ever seen" and "WOW!!!! My gob is totally smacked!", wrote a twitter user.

    When verified, it was found that the video is creation of an artist named Alexey Patrev on TikTok and later on YouTube. He often posts similar animations to his social media accounts.

    Notably, the satellite videos and images of the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service also show there is no land in the North Pole.

    "The North Pole is found in the Arctic Ocean, on constantly shifting pieces of sea ice," says The National Geographic.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Moon rising in the North Pole

    Conclusion

    The video is not real, it is computer generated.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster viral news

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X