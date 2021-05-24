Fact check: Viral video of man being washed is from Colombia, not Andhra Pradesh

Fake: 10,000 people will not get cash award from WHO under COVID-19 relief plan

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: A video of a man being washed away while trying to fetch coconuts has gone viral with a claim that the same took place in Andhra Pradesh.

In the clip a few men and women are seen around a coconut tree on the banks of a river and when some tried to climb the tree, the ground beneath gave way. The entire tree falls into the river and the man too gets washed away.

A Facebook user shared the post with the caption Andhra Pradesh. It has garnered over 2 million views.

However this is false claim and it is a video that was shot last year. Moreover the video is from Vigía del Fuerte, a town in Colombia. The man who was washed away and then rescued by neighbours is Arturo.

While using a reverse image search, we found that this incident took place in Colombia on November 16 2020. It was also reported by Caracol TV, a Colombian news channel. The report said that the man was washed away when he was try to get coconuts from the tree near the bank.

A link of the video can be found here:

Fact Check Claim Man from Andhra Pradesh washed away while trying to fetch coconuts Conclusion This video was shot in Colombia in November 2020 Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 10:03 [IST]