Fact check: Viral video of man being washed is from Colombia, not Andhra Pradesh
New Delhi, May 24: A video of a man being washed away while trying to fetch coconuts has gone viral with a claim that the same took place in Andhra Pradesh.
In the clip a few men and women are seen around a coconut tree on the banks of a river and when some tried to climb the tree, the ground beneath gave way. The entire tree falls into the river and the man too gets washed away.
A Facebook user shared the post with the caption Andhra Pradesh. It has garnered over 2 million views.
However this is false claim and it is a video that was shot last year. Moreover the video is from Vigía del Fuerte, a town in Colombia. The man who was washed away and then rescued by neighbours is Arturo.
While using a reverse image search, we found that this incident took place in Colombia on November 16 2020. It was also reported by Caracol TV, a Colombian news channel. The report said that the man was washed away when he was try to get coconuts from the tree near the bank.
A link of the video can be found here:
Fact Check
Claim
Man from Andhra Pradesh washed away while trying to fetch coconuts
Conclusion
This video was shot in Colombia in November 2020