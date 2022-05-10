Fact-Check: Viral claim about Lalu Prasad Yadav's death is fake

Fact check: No, Finance Ministry has not asked recipients to share bank details to receive funds

New Delhi, May 10: Celebrities, popular leaders often fell prey to death hoaxes on social media. Recently, a similar incident happened with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav after fake news of his death surfaced on the internet.

Not only this, but the photos of RJD chief lying down started making rounds on social media, which made all his fans distraught for a while. But the truth is that Lalu Prasad Yadav is completely fit and fine.

"बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव की ईलाज दिल्ली AIIMS के दौरा मृत्यु हो गई", (Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav dies during his treatment at AIIMS, Delhi) said a Facebook post.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is alive and healthy. He is recovering now and staying in Delhi with his daughter, Misa Bharati. The viral photo shared on social media is not linked with Yadav in any way," Mritunjay Tiwari, RJD Spokesperson

Mritunjay Tiwari, RJD Spokesperson was quoted saying by the Quint.

Lalu Yadav has been in jail since 2017 but due to ill health he has spent most of the time in hospital, specifically the RIMS in Ranchi.

Fact Check Claim Claims of Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav death. Conclusion RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is in good health Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

