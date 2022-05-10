YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact-Check: Viral claim about Lalu Prasad Yadav's death is fake

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: Celebrities, popular leaders often fell prey to death hoaxes on social media. Recently, a similar incident happened with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav after fake news of his death surfaced on the internet.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav
    File photo of Lalu Prasad Yadav

    Not only this, but the photos of RJD chief lying down started making rounds on social media, which made all his fans distraught for a while. But the truth is that Lalu Prasad Yadav is completely fit and fine.

    "बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव की ईलाज दिल्ली AIIMS के दौरा मृत्यु हो गई", (Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav dies during his treatment at AIIMS, Delhi) said a Facebook post.

    "Lalu Prasad Yadav is alive and healthy. He is recovering now and staying in Delhi with his daughter, Misa Bharati. The viral photo shared on social media is not linked with Yadav in any way," Mritunjay Tiwari, RJD Spokesperson
    Mritunjay Tiwari, RJD Spokesperson was quoted saying by the Quint.

    Lalu Yadav has been in jail since 2017 but due to ill health he has spent most of the time in hospital, specifically the RIMS in Ranchi.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Claims of Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav death.

    Conclusion

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is in good health

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 23:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X