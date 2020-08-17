YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: A video of an American Army band playing the Indian National Anthem has gone viral. The video was posted on August 15, 2020, and its was said that the West Point Officers' Academy, USA played the national anthem.

    Fact check: Video of US Army playing Indian National Anthem is an old one
    This claim is however incorrect. This is an old video from 2019 which was shared on August 15 2020. This video was in fact shot during a joint military exercise between India and the US in Washington.

    On September 2019 this video was shared by ANI with the caption, 'watch USA: American Army band playing the Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at the Joint Base Lewis, McChord.'

    This exercise was one of the largest joint running military training and defence cooperation endeavours between India and the US. It was reported back in 2019 that India and US will jointly train and plant as well as execute a series of well-developed operations for the neutralisation of threats of various nature.

    fake news buster national anthem us army

