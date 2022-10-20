Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Fact Check: Images falsely shared with claim that it is chopper that crashed in Uttarakhand

Fact Check: Video of Kejriwal falsely shared with claim he spoke about Bilkis Bano case

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Oct 20: Following the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, journalists asked Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia why his party the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was quiet on the issue.

When asked if his party was following soft Hindutva, Sisodia responded by saying that the AAP's focus is on education, employments and health care. We are concerned about these issues, he said.

This response has led to a backlash on the social media. Now many including the party's MLA Naresh Balyan shared a clip of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal with the claim that his words have clarified the stance of the party on rape and rapists.

Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

In the video Kejriwal can be heard saying that none should be spared. Strict action should be taken against them. Why are you seeking public opinion on this. Will these opinions lead to punishment for the rioters and is this how our criminal justice system works? Jail those who are guilty, Kejriwal is also heard saying.

OneIndia after reverse searching the keyframes of the video learnt that this statement was made in 2020 following the Delhi riots. We also found a YouTube video uploaded by NDTV on February 27 2020 with the headline, "Arvind Kejriwal said, 'Strict action should be taken against the rioters without seeing the party'." The presser was called by Kejriwal to speak about the riots that broke out in Delhi in February 2020.The ones who tried to instigate riots should not be spared. Whoever it is, even if it's someone from my cabinet, nobody should be spared. Take the strictest of actions against them," Kejriwal is heard saying.

Arvind Kejriwal gets brutally trolled for allegedly following an adult content account on Twitter

We also found an Economic Times report with the headline, "Delhi riots: Govt announces monetary relief, other measures for victims."

Hence it becomes clear that the video in question is from a press meet relating to the Delhi riots and not the Bilkis Bano case.

Fact Check Claim Kejriwal says the convicts in Bilkis Bano case should not be spared Conclusion Kejriwal was speaking about the Delhi riots of 2020 and viral clip has been modified Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 8:48 [IST]