    New Delhi, Sep 05: The news today is all about the rains that lashed Bengaluru on Sunday night. The entire city of Bengaluru is waterlogged and the authorities are having a challenging time in clearing the water.

    The water supply in the city would be hit for another two days due to the incessant rains. With many areas still waterlogged a video has gone viral on the social media claiming that a crocodile made its way into the city due to the rains.

    Fact Check: Video of crocodile walking waterlogged streets is from MP not Bengaluru

    In the video a waterlogged street can be seen in which a crocodile is walking. Many people are seen standing on the rooftops watching the reptile make its way through the streets.

    OneIndia has learnt that this incident is real, but it did not take place in Bengaluru. We did a reverse search of the video on Google and found that this video is from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

    The reverse image search led us to a post on Twitter with the video that is being shared. It was posted on August 14 2022 by user Pankaj Arora. He posted with the video with the caption 'crocodile in Shivpuri MP.' This video was shot when heavy rains lashed out in Madhya Pradesh last month.

    While it has rained heavily in Bengaluru and most of the roads are waterlogged, the video that is being shared with the claim that a crocodile entered the city is false.

    The video is from Madhya Pradesh and not from Bengaluru as is being claimed.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Crocodile enters waterlogged streets of Bengaluru

    Conclusion

    The video of the crocodile walking the waterlogged streets is from MP and not Bengaluru

    Rating

    Half True
    X