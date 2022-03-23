YouTube
    Fact check: Use of face masks no longer mandatory?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: In view of the continuous dip in coronavirus cases, the home ministry has decided to end all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic. However, some media reports are suggesting relaxation in mask wearing and hand hygiene COVID19 protocols.

    Fact check: Use of face masks no longer mandatory?

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has clarified that the reports about the relaxation of the facemask rule and hand-hygiene protocols in relation to COVID-19 control are untrue.

    "Some media reports are suggesting relaxation in mask wearing and hand hygiene #COVID19 protocols.These are untrue. Use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to guide Covid management measures.''the Health Ministry tweeted from its official handle.

    The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier directed the States to discontinue the invocation of the Disaster Management Act 2005 for Covid containment measures.

    The Central government had on March 24, 2020 issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of COVID-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions.

    In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure. Also, the general public now has much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behavior, he said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Relaxation in mask wearing and hand hygiene COVID19 protocols.

    Conclusion

    The claim is untrue and no such announcement has been made by the home ministry

    Rating

    False
    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 16:13 [IST]
