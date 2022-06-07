YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: UP board will NOT declare Class 10,12 results on June 9

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 07: A WhatsApp message saying Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on June 9 at 12:30 pm is doing rounds on social media.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla has clarified that these messages were fake and the board is yet to take a decision on result date and time of the results.

    Once confirmed, the date and time of UP Class 10 and Class 12 would be updated on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

    This year, UP government has decided to give bonus marks for the students, who appeared for the exams.

    The decision was taken after a few questions were asked outside the curriculum in around 12 subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10.

    This year, 47,75,749 students have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    UP board to declare Class 10,12 results on June 9

    Conclusion

    It is fake news. The board is yet to take a decision on result date and time of the results.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 23:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X