Fact Check: This woman did not hold a ‘go back Modi’ placard during the G20 Summit

New Delhi, Nov 19: The presidency of the G20 Summit was handed over to India following the two day meet in Bali which concluded earlier this week.

Now a photograph has gone viral with the claim that a woman was holding placard which said, 'go back Modi, again go back Modi.'This image has been shared by many on Twitter.

Some claimed that the photo was shot on November 15, the day the summit began in Bali, Indonesia. Many on the social media criticised the Indian media for not reporting this.

A reverse image search done by OneIndia led us to a tweet from July 1 in which the same woman can be seen holding the placard. The tweet, 'want to save American democracy. Read this signs and comply.

On the placard was written, Democrats and Independents must unit to vote out Republicans. Vote Blue This November. If you compare the viral image and the one on the tweet, it is clear that both are the same. However the wordings have been changed which makes it clear that the image has been morphed.

Want to save American democracy? Read this sign and comply!#ElectDemocrats2022 up and down every ballot! ⁦@CasaDemocrats⁩ pic.twitter.com/pFm6PbF94D — Ralph Atchue (@Atchue4AZDems) July 1, 2022

The image is not from Bali, but shot in the United States. It was taken in July which was two months before the G20 Summit which concluded on November 16.

The original image was also tweeted by several others. "This lady has been holding this sign at the middle of the intersection, stone cold, not a word uttered. I still think the country is underestimating the anger of women and Gen Z. They won't take this sitting down. They won't go back," journalist Wajahat Ali said while sharing the image on Twitter.

This lady has been holding this sign at the middle of the intersection, stone cold, not a word uttered.



I still think the country is underestimating the anger of women and Gen Z. They won't take this sitting down. They won't go back. pic.twitter.com/kfUgK6Y4hS — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 30, 2022

Hence we could conclude that the image being shared is from the US and has been morphed. This is not an image that was taken at the recent G20 Summit that was held in Bali.

Fact Check Claim Woman at G20 Summit holds go back Modi placard Conclusion The image is morphed and the image was shot in the US in July Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:31 [IST]