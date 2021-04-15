YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 15: With the growing number of coronavirus cases in India and emergence of new variants, a message has been circulating on WhatsApp enumerating several COVID19 related inputs apparently issued by the health ministry in India is going viral.

    The post, which is viral on WhatsApp and Facebook, is falsely claiming to be a press release put out by the Ministry of Health.

    Fact check: This viral message on coronavirus variant has not been issued by the health ministry

    Debunking the false information, PIB Fact Check took to microblogging site Twitter confirming that the claim is fake.

    ''No such Press Release has been issued by the

    @MoHFW_INDIA.''

    The government and its various authorities have time and again urged people to be careful about such claims and do not believe any other source of information apart from official notification.

    The emergence of new variants has sparked a flurry of interest in developing tests for specific viral mutations and prompted concerns about the accuracy of some existing tests.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Press release put out by the Ministry of Health on COVID19 related inputs

    Conclusion

    No such Press Release has been issued by the government

    Rating

    False
