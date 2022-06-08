Fact Check: This Telecommunication Department application is fake

India set to get new CDS: The importance of a military theatre command

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 8: An application proposal issued in the name of the Department of Telecommunications is seeking a payment of Rs 15,360 on the pretext of a registration charge.

"D.O.T has laid down framework for redressal of complaints of Telecom consumers which provided for a two tier grievance redressal mechanism of complaint centre and appellate authority by every service provider. Area wise/service provider-wise details of the complaint centre and appellate authority are available on web portal.

So, you can use this D.O.T. registration of any type of reason where you need to Apply for a project, to do an agreement with any Multinationals Company. We authorized DOT INDIA to collect the amount and process for D.O.T. Registration," the viral application read.

It asked people to submit their Voter Card or Aadhar Card along with a payment Rs 15,360 to its account while claiming that they will receive the registration number within one hour after submitting the documents and the payment.

An application proposal issued in the name of @DoT_India is seeking a payment of ₹15,360 on the pretext of a registration charge. #PIBFactCheck



▶️This document is #Fake



▶️Protect yourself from fraudsters by never sharing your personal or any financial information pic.twitter.com/obPi4VBuFJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 8, 2022

However, the Press Bureau of Information has fact-checked the application and called it a "fake" message. It looks like an attempt by cyber fraudsters to cheat people by asking them to deposit the said amount.

Fact Check Claim The application proposal issued in the name of Department of Telecommunications sought a payment of Rs 15,360. Conclusion Department of Telecommunications is not seeking any payment and this document is fake. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 15:21 [IST]