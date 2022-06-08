YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: This Telecommunication Department application is fake

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 8: An application proposal issued in the name of the Department of Telecommunications is seeking a payment of Rs 15,360 on the pretext of a registration charge.

    "D.O.T has laid down framework for redressal of complaints of Telecom consumers which provided for a two tier grievance redressal mechanism of complaint centre and appellate authority by every service provider. Area wise/service provider-wise details of the complaint centre and appellate authority are available on web portal.

    Fact Check: This Telecommunication Department application is fake

    So, you can use this D.O.T. registration of any type of reason where you need to Apply for a project, to do an agreement with any Multinationals Company. We authorized DOT INDIA to collect the amount and process for D.O.T. Registration," the viral application read.

    It asked people to submit their Voter Card or Aadhar Card along with a payment Rs 15,360 to its account while claiming that they will receive the registration number within one hour after submitting the documents and the payment.

    However, the Press Bureau of Information has fact-checked the application and called it a "fake" message. It looks like an attempt by cyber fraudsters to cheat people by asking them to deposit the said amount.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    The application proposal issued in the name of Department of Telecommunications sought a payment of Rs 15,360.

    Conclusion

    Department of Telecommunications is not seeking any payment and this document is fake.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More ONEINDIA SPECIALS News  

    Read more about:

    OneIndia Specials fake news buster

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X