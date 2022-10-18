YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi made its way through Karnataka. The Yatra has completed the 1,000 kilometre mark after it entered Ballari district in Karnataka.

    Following this milestone several persons took to the social media and shared images of a massive gathering with the claim that it was from the same rally. The photos were shared with captions such as 'a shot from the Bellary rally during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Historic and unimaginable.'

    Fact Check: This image of a massive gathering is not from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Another handle used the same image with the claim that it was from a rally of the Aam Admit Party (AAP) in Gujarat.

    Fact Check: Congress spokesperson makes fake claim on PM inaugurating same train twiceFact Check: Congress spokesperson makes fake claim on PM inaugurating same train twice

    OneIndia did a reverse image search of the viral image and it led us to the German website.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    The article published on December 9 2019 speaks about the death of Reinhard Bonnke, a German-American evangelist who converted more than 79 million people to Christianity in Africa. While comparing the two images it became clear that these are not from either a Congress or AAP rally.

    Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?Fact Check: Has government instructed smartphone companies to stop making 3G, 4G phones?

    The report also said that the photo in question showed one of the largest gatherings in Africa during a Bonnke speech. The same image was also shared in an article which speaks about funeral of Bonnke.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Hence it becomes clear that the viral image is not that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka or an AAP rally in Gujarat.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Photo shows massive crowd during Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

    Conclusion

    This photo is from a Christian rally organised by the German-American evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi fake news buster yatra karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X