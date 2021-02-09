Fact check: The real story behind the laughing bride onstage
New Delhi, Feb 09: A video has gone viral on the internet in which a bride falls to the ground laughing hysterically.
The video begins with the bride and groom posing on stage as a photographer clicks photographs. The problem begins when the photographer takes solo shots of the bride and he even appears to be touching the bride's face to adjust the angle.
This angers the groom and he smacks the photographer and asks him to get off the stage. The photographer appears to be unfazed by the groom's anger. The bride falls to the ground laughing hysterically as the groom walks off.
The video has been shared millions of times on the social media. Many users shared it with the caption, "I just love this."
I just love this Bride 👇😛😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UE1qRbx4tv— Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 5, 2021
However, the mystery was cleared up when the bride herself responded to all the comments. This is a video from my movie shoot wrote Anikriti Chowhan, an actress from Chhattisgarh.
Ye meri movie shoot k time ki vdo h !! 😅 Thank u for sharing pic.twitter.com/DaN4jONJEQ— Anikriti Chowhan (@ChowhanAnikriti) February 6, 2021
She also said that the video was recorded during the shooting of a movie called Darling Pyaar Jukta Nahi. She also thanked all those who congratulated her and also said that the video was not of an actual marriage, but part of a film shoot.
Fact Check
Claim
Bride laughs hysterically after groom smacks photographer
Conclusion
Video was part of a film shoot and not of a real marriage