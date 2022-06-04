Fact Check: Singer KK dies: Did AC issues caused suffocation for singer, leading to his death?

KK autopsy: Singer had several heart blockages; Doctor says could have been saved if CPR was given on time

New Delhi, Jun 4: A lot of speculations have been doing rounds on social media around singer KK's untimely death. One such rumour was the AC was not working at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata where he performed before his death on May 31.

It was said that the auditorium was overcrowded due to which KK felt a sense of suffocation. In total, bad management was blamed for his death.

The video clips of the concert doing rounds on social media indicated that the singer sweating profusely. These factors might have eventually led to his death, people alleged on social media sites.

Many came down heavily on the organisers and held them responsible for the untimely death of the multilingual singer, who, according to the preliminary autopsy report, died due to a heart attack.

it's the fault of the administration of #NazrulMancha and the organisers . there should be an investigation on #kkdeath ...4 times more crowd and no Air-condition ... took away a beautiful singer like KK

rip sir — Saumen Sur (@SaumenSur) June 1, 2022

However, Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal has put the rumours on Friday by saying that there was no situation where attendees were short of space at Nazrul Manch during singer KK's performance on Wednesday. "Overcrowding might e there to some extent, but there was no situation where people were short of space or sweating or having issues with (other) people," he said.

Very sad film singer kk pass way.due to heart attacks but main reason is that hall ac not work it complain by kkji.2.hall capacity is 2500 people but that time 5000 people in hall.3.kkji health is not good at that time so why singing by him all 14 song. — PRAVEEN MISHRA (@PRAVEEN63251314) June 2, 2022

He said KK arrived at Nazrul Manch at 6.22 pm and went on stage at 7.05 pm. "At no point of time was he mobbed, we had sufficient police presence at the place," he said.

Goyal said that a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner was in place well before the singer's arrival. He said that though controversy has arisen on how many people were there at the venue, the police have "clear video where you can see people are standing comfortably and dancing."

Goyal categorically said that there was no stampede-like situation at any point of time and that when viewed from different angles of video shoots of the programme, there was ample space for the crowd to comfortably watch the performance.

At the last show of Singer KK, questions has arise about overcrowd. The hall has the capability of 2500 people, but there was more than 5500 people. It's creats uncontrollable situation. Fire extinguisher gas had used for controlling crowd, but is it legal or healthy. pic.twitter.com/x5MYe3dN42 — Himangshu Anupam (@Himangshu_00) June 1, 2022

He said that at no point of time the organisers, artistes, musicians on stage or the crowd told the police that there was anything amiss. He said that the exact number of people present could not be ascertained as at various points of time the numbers would have been different.

He said that there are around 2,500 seats at Nazrul Manch and most of the crowd were standing in front of their own seats. "We request that henceforth a medical ambulance be kept with a doctor and hospital should be identified where people can be taken to in case of emergency," he said.

Talking about a fire extinguisher being used to control the crowd, Goyal said that an incident of use of a fire extinguisher happened outside the hall and about 150 metres. "There was a small argument between some people who were trying to get to the stage and that is when I think someone used this fire extinguisher," he said.

Goyal said that the police intervened and nothing serious took place. "They separated the people and the situation was brought under control almost immediately," he said. The police commissioner said that the air-conditioning of the hall was functioning as per information from the authorities running the hall, negating allegations from certain sections that it was not working properly. PTI

Fact Check Claim Over crowd, AC issues caused suffocation to singer KK, who died on May 31, at the Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. Conclusion The venue was not overcrowded nor it had issues with AC. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in