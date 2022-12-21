YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 21: Many joined the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Halla Bol rally on December 17 and they raised slogans against the Eknath Shinde government.

    Following the march, Deputy ChiefMinister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis while implying that there was a poor turn out termed the rally as a nano-morcha. However many retaliated and share a short clip claiming it to be from the rally. This is the one Devendra Fadnavis is trolling as nano-morcha the users wrote while sharing the clip which sees a huge gathering on a flyover. "This is the one, Devendra Fadnavis is trolling as Nano Morcha! This is the voice of Maharashtra lovers. Devendra ji. This behavior is not good. Jai Maharashtra," one user wrote.

    Fact Check: Sanjay Raut posts old video claiming it from recent MVA rally to counter Fadnavis

    The video was also shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut. He wrote this is what Devendra Fadnavis is calling nano-morcha. The loud voice of the loving people of Maharashtra. Devendra ji this is not good behaviour, Jai. Maharashtra, he also said.

    Fact Check: Don’t believe this channel which says PM Modi has resigned, EVMs are bannedFact Check: Don’t believe this channel which says PM Modi has resigned, EVMs are banned

    OneIndia has learnt that the video is an old one and has been on the Internet since 2017. With the help of a reverse search, we found that this video is from August 2017 and was shot at the Maratha Kranti Morcha which was staged in Mumbai.

    We also found the same video posted on Instagram and on the Facebook page of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. The video was captioned, J J Flyover: Maratha Sagar.

    While comparing the video we found many similarities in it, thus making it clear that the video is from August 2017 and not from December 17 2022.

    Fact Check: Congress and Left liberals spread lies about abnormal voting pattern in GujaratFact Check: Congress and Left liberals spread lies about abnormal voting pattern in Gujarat

    "Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha or Maratha Revolutionary Front take out a silent march in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Tens of thousands of people waving saffron flags are marching through Mumbai demanding quotas in government jobs and education for the Maratha community in western India," read a description for the same image posted on AP.

    This makes it clear that the video that is being shared by the likes of Sanjay Raut claiming it was the recent MVA march is false.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Huge crowds seen as MVA rally that took place in Maharashtra on December 17

    Conclusion

    The video is from August 2017 and it was a rally by Maratha Kranti Morcha

    Rating

    False
    X