YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Received RBI e-mail/SMS offering fictitious offers, lottery winnings?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 13: In this fast-paced world of the internet and technology, we often fall prey to false claims made by fraudsters. Recently, many people are receiving one such e-mail/SMS claiming to be sent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But the central bank has explained that it does not send any e-mail informing people about lottery funds or any such thing.

    Fact Check: Received RBI e-mail/SMS offering fictitious offers, lottery winnings?

    The RBI has cautioned common public to beware of some unscrupulous entities/scamsters imitating its mails for fraudulent purposes.

    Most of such mails are sent using fake domains, which do not belong to the RBI, but these could be deceptively similar involving use of words such as RBI, Reserve Bank, payment, the central bank said in a statement.

    PIB Fact Check on its official Twitter handle has alerted everyone about an email scam.

    "Reserve Bank of India has issued a statement against unscrupulous elements defrauding the common public," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

    Members of the public as well as financial institutions are, therefore, requested to be careful about such fraudulent activities before taking cognizance or any action on such mails, the statement added.

    RBI has also urged the public not to get lured by fictitious offers, lottery winnings or remittance of cheap funds in foreign currency.

    The apex bank reiterated that it does not hold any account for individuals and neither send any SMS, letter or email for intimating award of lottery funds, etc.

    RBI has said that its only official and genuine website is (https://www.rbi.org.in/ or https://rbi.org.in/) and members of public should not get misled by fake websites with similar addresses beginning with 'Reserve Bank', 'RBI', etc., along with fake logos.

    RBI has requested public members not to respond to such SMS or emails and immediately report such cases to cybercrime authorities.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Received RBI e-mail/SMS offering fictitious offers, lottery winnings

    Conclusion

    RBI has explained that it does not send any e-mail informing people about lottery funds or any such thing

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster rbi

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X