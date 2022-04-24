YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Received an SMS that you can now install 4G/5G towers in the house?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Recently, people have been receiving a text message in which it is claimed that you can now install 4G/5G tower in your house, plot or at spare space since the government has approved it.

    Fact Check: Received an SMS that you can now install 4G/5G towers in the house?

    If you have received any emails/SMS that you can install government approved 4G/5G tower in your house, plot or spare space? If yes, then let us tell you that this message is completely fake and false.
    .
    Explaining the mobile tower installation fraud, the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, and clarified that no such announcement has been made by the Government of India.

    So, never reply to any such fake email or SMS. So if you also get this message through WhatsApp or MSS, then do not believe it at all. Along with this, do not forward it to any other person. And make people aware about such fake messages.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    You can install government approved 4G/5G tower in your house

    Conclusion

    No such announcement has been made by the Government of India.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster mobile

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X