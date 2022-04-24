Fact Check: Received an SMS that you can now install 4G/5G towers in the house?

Fact Check: Was this burqa clad woman made to do sit-ups for pelting stones during Ram Navami

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 24: Recently, people have been receiving a text message in which it is claimed that you can now install 4G/5G tower in your house, plot or at spare space since the government has approved it.

If you have received any emails/SMS that you can install government approved 4G/5G tower in your house, plot or spare space? If yes, then let us tell you that this message is completely fake and false.

.

Explaining the mobile tower installation fraud, the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, and clarified that no such announcement has been made by the Government of India.

A #Fake message about the government's approval for the installation of 4G/5G towers is in circulation. #PIBFactCheck



▶️No such announcement has been made by the Government of India.



▶️Never respond to such fraudulent emails/SMS. pic.twitter.com/co6pfNOCCL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2022

So, never reply to any such fake email or SMS. So if you also get this message through WhatsApp or MSS, then do not believe it at all. Along with this, do not forward it to any other person. And make people aware about such fake messages.

Fact Check Claim You can install government approved 4G/5G tower in your house Conclusion No such announcement has been made by the Government of India. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in