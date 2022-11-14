Bharat Jodo Yatra will proceed to Srinagar, come what may, says Rahul Gandhi as march enters Maharashtra

If Cong is elected in HP, decision on 1 lakh govt jobs, pension scheme in 1st cabinet meet: Rahul

Fact Check: Rahul Gandhi makes ‘bogus’ claim on Railways being privatised

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Nov 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and claimed that 151 trains of the Indian Railways had been privatised.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video and wrote, 'Railways connect India-providing services to 2.5 crore passengers daily and employment to 12 lakh people. Pradhanmantri ji, railway is the property of the country. Do not privatise it. Strengthen it. Don't sell it,' he wrote.

In an accompanying video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen in Telangana during his Bharat Jodo Yatra interacting with some people. Some of them part of the Railway Union submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi against the privatisation of the Railways.

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli announce retirement from international cricket

Rahul asks which part of the Railways are being privatised. Railway stations, workshops, medical hospitals and Railway establishments are being privatised the members tell the Congress leader.

When are they planning to do it, Rahul asks while adding whether it was being done slowly. To this the members respond, 'yes sir.' Who are they giving it to he asks while adding whether they were big or small companies. Big companies sir was the answer he got. They also said that private trains are already being used in India, they said.

The government has however fact-checked this claim and said that this information's false.

Fact Check: PM Modi did not take pleasure in peoples’ suffering post demonetisation

Tweeting in Hindi, PIB Fact Check said, 'a weet is falsely claiming that 151 trains, railway property, stations and hospitals of Indian Railways have been privatised. These claims are completely bogus and Railways is not privatising any of its assets, PIB Fact Check said.

Fact Check Claim Railways being privatised claims Rahul Gandhi Conclusion The claim is fake says Indian government Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in