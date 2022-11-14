YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Pakistan eating humble pie
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Fact Check: Rahul Gandhi makes ‘bogus’ claim on Railways being privatised

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and claimed that 151 trains of the Indian Railways had been privatised.

    Rahul Gandhi shared a video and wrote, 'Railways connect India-providing services to 2.5 crore passengers daily and employment to 12 lakh people. Pradhanmantri ji, railway is the property of the country. Do not privatise it. Strengthen it. Don't sell it,' he wrote.

    Fact Check: Rahul Gandhi makes ‘bogus’ claim on Railways being privatised

    In an accompanying video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen in Telangana during his Bharat Jodo Yatra interacting with some people. Some of them part of the Railway Union submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi against the privatisation of the Railways.

    Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli announce retirement from international cricketFact Check: Did Virat Kohli announce retirement from international cricket

    Rahul asks which part of the Railways are being privatised. Railway stations, workshops, medical hospitals and Railway establishments are being privatised the members tell the Congress leader.

    When are they planning to do it, Rahul asks while adding whether it was being done slowly. To this the members respond, 'yes sir.' Who are they giving it to he asks while adding whether they were big or small companies. Big companies sir was the answer he got. They also said that private trains are already being used in India, they said.

    The government has however fact-checked this claim and said that this information's false.

    <strong>Fact Check: PM Modi did not take pleasure in peoples’ suffering post demonetisation</strong> Fact Check: PM Modi did not take pleasure in peoples’ suffering post demonetisation

    Tweeting in Hindi, PIB Fact Check said, 'a weet is falsely claiming that 151 trains, railway property, stations and hospitals of Indian Railways have been privatised. These claims are completely bogus and Railways is not privatising any of its assets, PIB Fact Check said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Railways being privatised claims Rahul Gandhi

    Conclusion

    The claim is fake says Indian government

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi twitter indian railways fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X