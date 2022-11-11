Fact Check: PM Modi did not take pleasure in peoples’ suffering post demonetisation

New Delhi, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 2016 announced that the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would no longer be legal tender. November 8 this year marked the sixth anniversary of demonetisation.

Many on the social media shared a video alleging that PM Modi took sadistic pleasure in the suffering of the people. The video showed the PM speaking to an audience where he mentions the decision on demonetisation. He says, 'wedding at your home and no money.'

While sharing the video which is 39 seconds long, one person wrote on Twitter, 'the cruellest example of sadistic pleasure. He is laughing when someone is suffering.

OneIndia investigated the claim and found that the viral video has been heavily edited. It has been joined in such a way that the context itself has changed.

The viral video is a news clip posted by ABP with the titled, "PM Modi in Japan LIVE.' The PM had visited Japan after the decision on demonetisation was made. He was in Japan on November 12 2016 for the annual Summit meeting where he met with the Indian community and addressed a gathering.

We also found the same clip uploaded by ABP News on YouTube. The 21 minute video was titled FULL SPEECH: Similar scheme could be launched after December 30: PM Modi warns black money holders.

The second part of the video was edited. In the unedited version, the PM is heard saying in Hindi that someone has no money for his daughter's marriage and some have no money for their mother's treatment. Despite having so many problems, people have welcomed the move on demonetisation. I salute them. For the betterment of the country, they are coming forward just like Japan did in 2011.

The same video was also posted on the official channel of the PMO on November 12 2016 with the caption, "PM Narendra Modi's Speech:Interaction with the Indian Community in Japan.

Hence it is clear that the viral video being shared with the claim that PM Modi took sadistic pleasure in demonetisation is edited. The original video is from his speech in November 2016 which was made in Japan.

Fact Check Claim PM Modi took sadistic pleasure in peoples' suffering after demonetisation Conclusion The clip is from 2016 and has been edited Rating False