    Fact Check: Old video of flood rescue from Nainital being shared a new one

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: The rains have wrecked havoc in several places in the country. Rescue operators have been working in full swing to help those in distress.

    With this a video has gone viral claiming that the Indian Army had undertaken a rescue operation in Rajasthan.

    Fact Check: Old video of flood rescue from Nainital being shared a new one

    The video shows water gushing onto the road while the soldiers take the civilians stuck in a building to safety. The Army soldiers are seen forming a human chain and holding hands to save people from being washed away.

    Some users on Twitter claimed that this was a scene from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Indian Army comes to the rescue amid the flood situation in Ganganagar, the user wrote while sharing the viral video.

    OneIndia carried out a reverse image search and learnt that this claim is misleading. While the braves in the Indian Army did carry out such an operation, the incident however did not take place in Rajasthan. We found that this was an operation that was carried out in Nainital, Uttarakhand last year.

    We were taken to a report in the Amar Ujala dated October 20 2021 which said that several tourists were trapped inside local stores on the main road after the Naini lake overflowed due to heavy rains. The Army was called in to rescue the people.

    Reports also said that several labourers had died in the incident. The lake overflowed forming a strong current towards the Bhopal and Haldwani routes.

    CNN-New 18 had also uploaded the video with the title, Army rescued 26 people in Nainital.

    Coming to Sri Ganganagar, we found reports of July 16 which said that several parts of the district in Rajasthan have been flooded following rains across the city. The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Army were deployed for relief operations. However the viral video that is being shared is not from Rajasthan but Uttarakhand.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Army carried out rescue operations in Rajasthan due to flood like situation

    Conclusion

    The video is not from Rajasthan, but from Nainital which is a year old

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
    X