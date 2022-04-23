Fact check: Old image from Kashmir being shared as one shot at Jahangirpuri

Fact Check: Beware of this site as IOCL has not offered any prizes and gifts

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: Violence broke out at Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti last week. Now a photo of a mob pelting stones at the police has gone viral on the social media.

Many shared the image with the hashtags #HindusUnderAttackInIndia, #HinduLivesMatters, and #DelhiRiots2022. "Block C of #Jahangirpuri is infested with illegally living #Bangladeshis & #Rohingyas.

Delhi Police needs to weed out these intruders. They have created trouble in the past too. It's time to free this area," said on Twitter user.

OneIndia has learnt that this image is being shared with a misleading claim. This image is from 2016 and was shot in Kashmir. In fact the stone pelting had taken place to protest the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Burhan Wani.

The image was taken at the Batamolo locality of Srinagar on July 10 2016. It may be recalled that there were widespread protests following the killing of Wani. The Indian Express had reported that 8 policemen and a resident were injured in the incident.

Hence we can conclude that this is an old image being shared now with a misleading claim that it was shot during the Jahangirpuri violence.

Fact Check Claim Muslim mob pelted stones during Jahangirpuri riots Conclusion This is an old image shot in Kashmir in 2016 following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8:40 [IST]