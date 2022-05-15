AP Board Inter Class 11, 12 Hall Tickets 2022 released: Here is how you can get it

Fact Check: No, Gautam Adani is not contesting Rajya Sabha polls from Andhra?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: For several months, there has been speculation that Priti Adani was most likely to be given one of the four Rajya Sabha seats on behalf of the ruling YSR Congress. However, the Adani group debunking reports that either Gautam Adani or his wife Priti would be given a seat.

The race for Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial election in Andhra Pradesh, slated for June 10.

The Adani group, issued a statement on Sunday saying such reports were "blatantly false".

"We are aware of the media reports claiming that Gautham Adani or Priti Adani is to be given a Rajya Sabha seat. There are blatantly flase reports that appear whenever Rajya Sabha seat fall vacant."

"It is unfortunate to see vested interests dragging our name into such speculative media reports. Neither Gautam Adani or Priti Adani nor any member of the Adani family has interest in a political career or in joining any political group," the statement said.

Interestingly, the Adani statement gave rise to fresh talk about a new prospective candidate - another industrialist Chalamalasetti Sunil, who joined the YSRC after unsuccessfully contesting the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat as TDP nominee in 2019.

Fact Check Claim Gautam Adani or Priti Adani nor any member of the Adani family to contest RS polls from Andhra Conclusion Gautam Adani not in RS race. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 19:20 [IST]