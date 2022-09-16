Fact Check: No decision taken to transfer Children Helpline to MHA

Fact Check: Old video from Poland showing train of lights shared as one from UP

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Children Helpline number being run by the Government of India is 1098.

Now a claim has gone viral stating that the Children Helpline will be transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is being claimed that the Centre is hanging up on 1098 and children will now have to dial 112.

The Ministry has decided to integrate the Child Helpline (1098) with Emergency Response Support System with telephonic short code 112 and 1122 India App. This means that the Children Helpline will be transferred from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to the Ministry of Home Affairs, it was claimed.

However OneIndia has learnt that this information is false. We searched for news relating to this and found nothing that suggests that the helpline is being transferred.

The PIB Fact Check also took to Twitter and said that there are some media reports claiming that Children Helpline 1098 is being transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs and would be operated under the ERRS Helpline number 1123. This claim is fake and the @MinistryWCD would continue to operate the Helpline, it was said.

Some media reports claim that Children Helpline 1098 is being transferred to Ministry of Home Affairs and would be operated under the ERSS Helpline no 112#PIBFactCheck



▶️This claim is fake



▶️@MinistryWCD would continue to operate the Helpline 1098



🔗https://t.co/iM7IYhreJh pic.twitter.com/e5bTStzOrU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 14, 2022

Hence this makes it clear that no such decision was taken to transfer the Children Helpline from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Fact Check Claim Children Helpline being transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs Conclusion No decision has been taken to transfer the Children Helpline from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to the Ministry of Home Affairs Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in