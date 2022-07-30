YouTube
    Fact check: This MTNL KYC notice is fake

    New Delhi, July 30: Citing an increase in cyber frauds through misuse of the MTNL's name and logo, the Delhi Police on Tuesday alerted mobile customers against WhatsApp messages received on the pretext of KYC updation.

    Fact check: Cyber fraud through misuse of MTNL name, logo

    Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said that the state-run telecom service provider does not carry out KYC verification over WhatsApp and advised mobile customers not to respond to such fraudulent messages.

    "In case you receive such messages - be careful - 'Dear Customer, Your MTNL Sim Card, Addhar, e-KYC has been suspended. Your sim card would be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately'," the Delhi Police said.

    Fact check: MTNL KYC messages are fake, Heres the truth

    "Beware! There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial's name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. "Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information," the Delhi Police tweeted from its official handle.

    To avoid falling prey to such scams, the Delhi Police asked people not to share personal information in case they receive such messages and warned them from clicking on unverified links.

    Police officials said one should not download any apps that appear suspicious and most importantly MTNL does not carry out KYC verification over WhatsApp.

    In case of any such cases of cyber fraud, victims should report the matter on 1930 or visit the nearest cyber police station, the police urged.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A message claiming MTNL KYC getting expired within 24 Hrs

    Conclusion

    MTNL never carries any kind of KYC verification via WhatsApp, so it would be better if you ignored those messages.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    X