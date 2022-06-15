Fact Check: Is this video of Russian ship being hit by missile during ongoing Ukraine war

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Jun 15: The war in Ukraine continues to drag on and heavy losses have been reported. It has also been reported that the Russian navy has suffered several high profile losses.

Russia has lost several Raptor patrol boards, a landing craft and most importantly the Moskva the flagship its Black Sea Fleet. Now a video has gone viral with the claim of a missile strike on Russian ship while at sea.

OneIndia found that this claim was misleading. This is not a Russian ship that was hit by a missile. A search led us to an article in the popularmechanics.com which featured the same video that is being shared. The article appeared in July 2016 with the headline, Watch the Navy Send a Retired Frigate Out With a Bang. It also said that the US Navy along with its allies sunk an old frigate as part of a drill in the Pacific Ocean.

We also found the same video on the YouTube channel of AirSourceMilitary. The title of the video is Sinking A Navy Frigate Win Missiles and Torpedoes. It was posted on July 17 2016 with the description, Aerial video of the sinking exercise (SINKEX) of the decommissioned USS Thach (FFG 43) during Rim of the Pacific 2016. The decommissioned ship is fired at with missiles and torpedoes until they sink. The Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate USS Thach was decommissioned after more than 29 years of naval service in year 2013.

Thus it becomes clear that the claim that this was a Russian ship that was hit by a missile during the Ukraine war is false.

Fact Check Claim Russian ship hit by missiles amidst ongoing Ukraine war Conclusion The video is of a US ship that was decommissioned in July 2016 Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:24 [IST]