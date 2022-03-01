YouTube
    Fact check: Is this the link to watch the Russia-Ukraine war live?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 01: With the Russian military action in full swing in Ukraine, a video has been making the rounds stating that this is the live link to watch the war.

    OneIndia learnt that this is a dubious claim being made on the social media. In fact it is an old video of the French troops fighting in Afghanistan. If one listens in carefully, you can hear that the soldiers are speaking French. You can view the original video here:

    However it is not clear when this video was shot. The French troops withdrew from Afghanistan in November 2012. It is clear that the video in circulation has nothing to do with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Watch live the Russia-Ukraine war

    Conclusion

    This is a video of the French troops fighting in Afghansitan

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 10:43 [IST]
