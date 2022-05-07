Fact Check: Is Class 10 Exam being abolished in India as per New Education Policy?

Fact Check: Is this lady constable complaining about Love Jihad in India

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: A video of a lady police constable speaking with the media has gone viral with the claim that she was talking about the domination of Islam in India.

A voice over has been added to the video stating that Hindu women were being allegedly lured into marriage by Muslim men. The clip has been shared widely on both Twitter and Facebook.

This claim is however false. The lady constable is Rupesh Bharti. She along with her husband complained about Suresh Chandra Yadav, the Station House Officer at the Karhal police station in the Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

She said that Yadav had asked her to cook food for his children and when she refused, he filed a report and suspended her. Her suspension was overturned after she approached a senior officer.

She also alleged that after she went back to work, Yadav continued to humiliate her by blowing cigarette smoke on her face. She was forcibly made to eat cashew nuts Bharti alleged adding that she was humiliated about her caste. Bharti is a Jatava, a Schedule Caste.

This incident has been reported by several media outlets. After the video had gone viral in 2016, the official handle of the UP police and IG Range Agra Police responded by saying an immediate inquiry would be conducted and necessary action would follow.

कृपया सूचनार्थ एवं प्रकरण में तत्काल जाॅंच एवं प्रभावी कार्यवाही कर अवगत करायें। — IG Range Agra (@igrangeagra) December 17, 2016

In the entire clip, the lady constable does not mention Love Jihad or speak about Muslim domination in India. Hence it can be concluded that the clip in question is an old one and is about the harassment faced by the lady constable and not about Love Jihad in India.

Fact Check Claim Lady constable speaks about domination of Islam and Love Jihad in this video clip Conclusion This is a 2016 video in which the lady constable speaks about the harassment at the hands of her senior about her caste Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 9:35 [IST]