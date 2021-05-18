YouTube
    Fact check: Is the viral video of Mumbai's Trident hotel collapsing due to cyclone Tauktae from India?

    New Delhi, May 18: The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

    However, a viral video shows trees and structures of a building collapse onto a parking lot, destroying the cars parked there has been doing the rounds on social media.

    The video claims that the visuals were taken outside the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

    This comes as Cyclone Tauktae wreak havoc in Maharashtra and considerable damage to property has been witnessed in the coastal areas.

    However, the claim is false. Official clarification states that no incident of tree/structure fall on vehicles is reported near Trident hotel in Mumbai. Video circulating on social media is false.

    AIR News Mumbai officially stated that no such incident of damage was reported near Trident hotel in Mumbai.

    Also multiple users said that the video was of July 2020 and the incident in concern took place in amid torrential rain in Saudi Arabia's Medina.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video showing cars being crushed as portion of a building falls on it was taken in front of Mumbai's Trident Hotel after Cyclone Tauktae whipped through the coastal city.

    Conclusion

    The incident took place in amid torrential rain in Saudi Arabia's Medina.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8:45 [IST]
    X