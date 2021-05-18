Fact check: Is the viral video of Mumbai's Trident hotel collapsing due to cyclone Tauktae from India?

MSCE scholarship test for Classes 5 and 8 in Maharashtra postponed again

New Delhi, May 18: The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

However, a viral video shows trees and structures of a building collapse onto a parking lot, destroying the cars parked there has been doing the rounds on social media.

watsapp fwd saying infront of trident hotel this morning @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/2OnmoAG222 — Parag Pai (@equitysoul) May 17, 2021

The video claims that the visuals were taken outside the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

This comes as Cyclone Tauktae wreak havoc in Maharashtra and considerable damage to property has been witnessed in the coastal areas.

However, the claim is false. Official clarification states that no incident of tree/structure fall on vehicles is reported near Trident hotel in Mumbai. Video circulating on social media is false.

AIR News Mumbai officially stated that no such incident of damage was reported near Trident hotel in Mumbai.

#FactCheck : No incident of tree/structure fall on vehicles is reported near #Trident hotel in #Mumbai. Video circulating on social media is false. Our correspondent reports that, incident was reported at some other place. @MumbaiPolice@mybmc

#cyclonetaukate @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/Jg52IuD0Aj — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) May 17, 2021

Also multiple users said that the video was of July 2020 and the incident in concern took place in amid torrential rain in Saudi Arabia's Medina.

#FakeNews - Trident Hotel Nariman Point Mumbai#Fact - Madina, Arab, Last year July 2020. — Abdul Hannan Tambe (@hanny_it_is) May 17, 2021

Fact Check Claim Video showing cars being crushed as portion of a building falls on it was taken in front of Mumbai's Trident Hotel after Cyclone Tauktae whipped through the coastal city. Conclusion The incident took place in amid torrential rain in Saudi Arabia's Medina. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8:45 [IST]