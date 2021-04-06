Fact check: Is the current vaccination drive creating new mutants

New Delhi, Apr 06: There is a claim being made that the current vaccination programme will wipe out a large part of our human population. This is because it would create mutant variants of the virus that escape protection of those vaccines it is also claimed.

This is being propagated based on an open letter that was written to the authorities by a Belgian veterinarian Geert Vanden Bossche.

Bossche also said that the mass vaccination programmes are turning vaccines into asymptomatic carriers.

The fact is that the vaccination puts pressure towards the variants is not right. Moreover most of the mutants took place before the vaccination drive began. Moreover there is also evidence that shows that the vaccination can cut the transmission. It also reduces the viral load in asymptomatic people, evidence has also shown. Hence the claim being made that the vaccination drive will wipe out a large part of the human population is not right, misguiding and only meant to create panic.

