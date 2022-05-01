YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Is rise in the child hepatitis cases linked to Covid vaccine?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 01: Several social media posts have claimed that there was evidence to link covid vaccines to a recent rise in hepatitis cases among children. The cases reported were in children aged from 1 month to 16 years, and 17 had required liver transplantation.

    Representational Image

    Posts on Twitter, Reddit, Facebook and Telegram have falsly claimed that these hepatitis cases were caused by the Covid vaccine. When verified, it was found to be fake alarm, as none of the children affected had received the jab.

    "The Covid vaccine is the one thing they can definitively rule out - because none of the children affected had received the jab," Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told BBC.

    "However, we are thoroughly investigating other potential causes," she added.

    The WHO said that as of April 21 acute cases of hepatitis of unknown origin had been reported in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania and Belgium. It said 114 of the 169 cases were in the United Kingdom alone.

    The WHO said it was closely monitoring the situation and working with British health authorities, other member states and partners.

    U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Rise in the child hepatitis due to Covid vaccine

    Conclusion

    It is a fake alarm, as none of the children affected had received the jab.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster coronavirus hepatitis b

    Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X