    Fact check: Is Power Grid running a lucky draw by offering a chance to win Rs 6,000?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 27: E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.

    In one such incident, a fraudulent website claiming that Power Grid Corporation of India is running a lucky draw that gives people a chance to win Rs 6,000 went viral on social media.

    Fact check: Is Power Grid running a lucky draw by offering a chance to win Rs 6,000?
    Representational Image

    The fraud lottery advertisement claims that A lucky draw in the name of 'POWERGRID' is offering a chance to win an electricity allowance worth ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details. To which, the government's fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

    The Press Information Bureau's official fact check Twitter handle 'PIB Fact Check' has alerted everyone about a fake lottery circulating on social media.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Lucky draw to win electricity allowance worth Rs 6,000

    Conclusion

    This lucky draw is FAKE. And it's a scam & is not related to Power Grid Corporation of India

    Rating

    False
    Comments

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 16:25 [IST]
