YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Is India exploring a rupee-rouble payment scheme to bypass war?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Speculations were that Indian authorities are actively considering rupee-rouble payment scheme, a dedicated mechanisms for trade with Russia in the wake of sanctions imposed on the Kremlin, a move that will also pave the way for cheaper oil imports to meet the country's energy demands.

    Representational Image

    However, a Central bank official has clarified that there is no new payment platform available between New Delhi and Moscow since the war erupted in late February.

    RBI also mentioned that they are 'sensitive' to the sanctions imposed against Russia by western countries after the Kremlin's Ukraine invasion.

    RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar responded to a question by saying, "There are press reports, but there is nothing that I am aware of. But let me reiterate that anything that we do will be sensitive to the sanctions," reported by PTI.

    Any such payment mechanism involving rupee and rouble payments for imports and exports would help circumvent the sweeping economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the western nations, including freezing many key Kremlin officials' individual accounts and snapping Russian banks from the international payment gateway SWIFT.

    Sankar further clarified that the central bank is not aware of any formal or informal rupee-rouble payment mechanism, saying industry groups, banks, and everyone concerned are trying to find out how best payments can be facilitated under these changed circumstances.

    At present, the Reserve Bank of India is discussing all options.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    India-Russia explore a rupee-rouble payment scheme to bypass war

    Conclusion

    RBI is not aware of any formal or informal rupee-rouble payment mechanism.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster rbi

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X