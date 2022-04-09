Fact check: Is govt planning to privatise Indian railways?

New Delhi, Apr 09: The opposition have time and again accused Narendra Modi-led BJP government of planning to privatise the railways. However, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reiterated that the Centre has no policy to privatise the national transporter.

The union minister further emphasised the need for the sector to accept the latest technology to meet the aspirations of the passengers.

"The opposition parties are repeatedly alleging a move to privatise the railways. I wish to clearly state that the railways is a big complex organisation...there's no policy to privatise the railways. No such plans, whatsoever," the minister said. What is uppermost in the mind (of administrator) is strive to do what is better for the railways and take it forward, he said.

"There's no affinity for privatisation of railways but technology should be imbued," Vaishnaw said and added Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already said the Central government has no intention to privatise the railways.

The Indian Railways plays an integral role running the world's fourth largest rail network in the world. But the railways, in recent years, confronted with its dwindling finances, which has led to the speculations that the government is planning to sell railways.

The Opposition has often criticised the government's plans for privatisation in the rail sector. They alleged that privatisation would favour only a few corporates and lead to a substantial rise in fares.

However, the government has maintained that Indian Railways will "never be privatised" but added that private investment should also be encouraged to enhance passenger services and improve infrastructure.

Fact Check Claim After Air India, government planning to privatise Indian Railways. Conclusion There is no affinity for privatisation of railways. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 16:41 [IST]