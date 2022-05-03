YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Is govt giving Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens aged 18-40?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 03: A message claiming that an amount of Rs 1,800 will be credited monthly to citizens in the age group of 18 to 40 years under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana.

    Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan is a government scheme meant for old age protection and social security of Unorganized Workers (UW).

    Fact check: Is govt giving Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens aged 18-40?

    An online form is also being circulated along with the message for the citizens to avail the scheme.

    However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

    In a tweet, PIB said, "This claim is false. It is a pension scheme. Beneficiaries will get pension only after the age of 60 years.''

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Govt providing Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens in 18–40 age group Under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana

    Conclusion

    This is a fake message.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X