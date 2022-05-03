Fact check: Is govt giving Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens aged 18-40?
New Delhi, May 03: A message claiming that an amount of Rs 1,800 will be credited monthly to citizens in the age group of 18 to 40 years under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana.
Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan is a government scheme meant for old age protection and social security of Unorganized Workers (UW).
An online form is also being circulated along with the message for the citizens to avail the scheme.
एक ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने पर प्रधानमंत्री मानधन योजना के तहत केंद्र सरकार 18 से 40 साल की उम्र के लोगों को हर महीने 1800 रुपए दे रही है।#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 3, 2022
▶️यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है।
▶️यह एक पेंशन योजना है। लाभार्थियों को 60 साल की उम्र के बाद ही पेंशन मिलेगी।
🔗https://t.co/B0pgsqbtDE pic.twitter.com/X8usHNjdLW
However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.
In a tweet, PIB said, "This claim is false. It is a pension scheme. Beneficiaries will get pension only after the age of 60 years.''
Fact Check
Claim
Govt providing Rs 1,800 monthly to citizens in 18–40 age group Under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana
Conclusion
This is a fake message.