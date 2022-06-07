Fact Check: Is Govt crediting Rs 2.67 lakh to your account?

Fact Check: Is this video shot at the crime scene where Sidhu Moosewala was killed

New Delhi, Jun 7: Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with Rs 2,67,000? Well, it is a fake message sent by miscreants to cheat people.

A message is being sent to people claiming that their bank account has been credited with Rs 2.67 lakh under 'Govt Yojana'. Press Information Bureau has clarified that the viral message is fake and the Government of India is not running any such scheme.

In a digital era, fake news are rampant and miscreants are finding new ways to cheat people. There are numerous cases being reported across the country on a regular basis where people are falling prey to cyber fraudsters by clicking the links sent to e-mail and mobiles.

With the exponential rise in internet consumption in India, the internet is flooded with fake news. A few days ago, there were reports that the Reserve Bank of India is introducing new currency notes with the photo of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Rabindranath Tagore.

However, the RBI clarified that there is no change in the existing currency and banknotes. "There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," the statement said.

(written by Prakash)

Fact Check Claim People are getting a message saying that there account has been credited with Rs 2.67 lakh. Conclusion No, the government of India is not crediting Rs 2.67 lakh to people's account. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 15:27 [IST]