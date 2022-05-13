Fact Check: Is one family one ticket not applicable only to Gandhis?

Fact Check: No, Raghuram Rajan is not the new Governor of the Bank of England

New Delhi, May 13: In a major reform, Congress has decided to adopt 'One Family, One Ticket' rule to fight the charge of practising dynastic politics. However, several media reports claimed that Congress agreed on One-Family-One-Ticket with clause that will exclude Gandhis.

The report immediately received a lot of traction, as the grand-old party has even before adopting the formula put a rider on it, which appears to benefit the Gandhi family and some other parivaars.

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others," a twitter user posted reacting to the news.

However, a Congress leader has clarified on the issue and termed the media reports as fake.

"Fake News Alert 📢"Second member of a family can be considered for a party ticket only if he or she has already put in at least five years of work in the party's organisational work," Congress leader Srinivas BV tweeted.

"The rule is applicable to everyone in the Party," he added.

Congress has been often targeted by the BJP over nepotism. In an attempt to silence the ruling party over allegations of rampant 'parivar vaad', the party has decided to implement 'One Family One Ticket' rule. It means only one member of a family will get a ticket to contest in the election.

Is Congress's 'one family, one ticket' formula applicable to the Gandhis?

There is a clause which makes Gandhis an exception to this rule. According to AICC general secretary, the "second member of a family can be considered for a party ticket only if he or she has already put in at least five years work in the party's organisational work."

This clearly means that the three Gandhis (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) can contest the elections and hold positions in the party.

Fact Check Claim Congress has agreed on the One-Family-One-Ticket rule with Gandhis as the exception. Conclusion The rule is applicable to everyone in the Party. Rating Half True