Fact check: Is Central Government providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 04: A viral WhatsApp forward that is being widely circulated on various social media platform claims that the government is providing relief fund for Covid-19.

The viral claim titled as 'Government support for COVID-19', urges people to apply for the fund online on a website name cutt.ly.

"GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FUND FOR COVID-19. Apply now for the government Covid-19 support fund," the topic of the link read.

Fact check: Viral video of man being washed is from Colombia, not Andhra Pradesh

Debunking the false information, a fact check was done by Press Information Bureau (PIB) that the WhatsApp forward is 'fake' and asked people to not believe such forwarded messages on social media apps.

This WhatsApp forward claiming that the Central Government is providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund is #FAKE!



Do not believe such forwarded messages and never disclose any personal information on these fraudulent websites.#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/8f0yDZDIZm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 4, 2021

Providing the details about the forward, PIB Fact Check also tweeted an image of the link that is being circulated with the WhatsApp message asking people to apply for the Covid-19 relief fund through the link.

Fact Check Claim Central Government providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund Conclusion WhatsApp forward is 'fake' and asked people to not believe such forwarded messages on social media apps Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 23:35 [IST]