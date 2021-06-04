YouTube
    Fact check: Is Central Government providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: A viral WhatsApp forward that is being widely circulated on various social media platform claims that the government is providing relief fund for Covid-19.

    The viral claim titled as 'Government support for COVID-19', urges people to apply for the fund online on a website name cutt.ly.

    "GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FUND FOR COVID-19. Apply now for the government Covid-19 support fund," the topic of the link read.

    Debunking the false information, a fact check was done by Press Information Bureau (PIB) that the WhatsApp forward is 'fake' and asked people to not believe such forwarded messages on social media apps.

    Providing the details about the forward, PIB Fact Check also tweeted an image of the link that is being circulated with the WhatsApp message asking people to apply for the Covid-19 relief fund through the link.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Central Government providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund

    Conclusion

    WhatsApp forward is 'fake' and asked people to not believe such forwarded messages on social media apps

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 23:35 [IST]
    X